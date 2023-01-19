CPD purchases K9 from Campbell County

The Clinton Police Department has a new K9 officer.

Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission voted to approve selling K9 Santos to the CPD for $3000. Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that the three-and-a-half year old male German Shepherd will be partnered with K9 handler Matt Howell, whose previous four-legged partner passed away last year.

Chief Becker said that Santos is fully-trained and certified, and that he had been an active member of the CCSO until his handler received a promotion. Currently, Santos is getting acclimated to his new department, but Becker says that CPD already had a familiarity with the dog, as the department’s own Bob Suarez had helped the CCSO select Santos, who has also undergone training here in Clinton under Suarez’s supervision.

Santos cost the CPD $3000, which Becker says will come from the department’s Drug Fund, as Santos is currently trained as both a drug-detection and patrol K9. The Campbell County Commission indicated Tuesday night that the proceeds from the sale of Santos will be set aside for the purchase of a K9 in the future.