CPD purchases K9 from Campbell County

Jim Harris 57 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The Clinton Police Department has a new K9 officer.

Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission voted to approve selling K9 Santos to the CPD for $3000. Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that the three-and-a-half year old male German Shepherd will be partnered with K9 handler Matt Howell, whose previous four-legged partner passed away last year.

Chief Becker said that Santos is fully-trained and certified, and that he had been an active member of the CCSO until his handler received a promotion. Currently, Santos is getting acclimated to his new department, but Becker says that CPD already had a familiarity with the dog, as the department’s own Bob Suarez had helped the CCSO select Santos, who has also undergone training here in Clinton under Suarez’s supervision.

Santos cost the CPD $3000, which Becker says will come from the department’s Drug Fund, as Santos is currently trained as both a drug-detection and patrol K9. The Campbell County Commission indicated Tuesday night that the proceeds from the sale of Santos will be set aside for the purchase of a K9 in the future.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

UT-Battelle hires search firm to aid in hunt for new ORNL Director

(UT-Battelle/ORNL) UT-Battelle has retained executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the search …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.