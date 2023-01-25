Community Action announces commodity card sign-ups

The Anderson County Community Action Commission has announced that it will start taking applications for the BLUE commodity card on Monday, January 30th through Friday, February 10th. Sign-ups will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11:30 am each day through the 10th.

Community Action’s office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, across from the Courthouse.

When you come in to sign up, you will need to have proof of ALL household income (excluding a bank statement) and proof of address.

Officials say that if you already have the BLUE commodity card, you do not need to sign up this time around.

Commodities will be distributed at the National Guard Armory in Clinton between 9 am and 12 noon on Thursday, February 16th.

At that time, you will need to have your BLUE card and six (6) brown paper bags.

If Anderson County Schools close due to bad weather, the date and/or time will be changed.

Community Action asks that you listen to this station, WYSH, for any updates about possible schedule changes.

For more information on this Equal Opportunity Program, please call 865-457-5500.