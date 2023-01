The Clinton Rotary Club’s 11th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023, from 6:30 to 8: 00 pm.

General Admission tickets are $10.

This year’s Daddy Daughter Dance will be held in the Clinton Community Center Gym (101 S. Hicks St., Clinton, TN 37716).

Girls are invited to bring their dad, grandfather, uncle or other special male guest so make plans to attend the annual Daddy Daughter Dance!