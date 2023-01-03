Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell

Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was born in Knoxville, TN on July 11, 1971, to the late Albert & Peggy Loy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Greg Loy.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Rebecca Wasson-Loy, his children Crystal Mika Loy, Jarissa Maka Loy and Jerrod Christian-Takota Loy, his brother-in-Law Jeremy Wasson. 

Chris was employed by Grasshopper Inc. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, riding his motorcycle, & Driving Semi Trucks.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1-3PM with a memorial service to follow at 3:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

