Catherine Wallace Rutherford, age 91, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton. She was born in Anderson County, TN to the late Harvey and Marie Wallace. Catherine was a loving mother and wife. She worked in the Anderson County Clerk’s office for 16 years. Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton.

 In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by, husband Jack Rutherford, infant son Barry Lee, brother, Arnold (Chigger), nephew David Wallace; niece, Shannon Wallace; brother & sister-in-law Bob and Dot Rutherford, step mother-in-law Louise Rutherford

 She is survived by her daughters Jane Lewis & husband Scott, Jill Brant & husband Butch; grandsons Jared Lewis & wife Becca and Jason Lewis; great grandson, Lucas Lewis; several cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Terry Baker officiating.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.   In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268 Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.   www.holleygamble.com

