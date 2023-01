Campbell down to 2 finalists for Veterans Affairs director

A pool of five candidates to succeed the retiring Kevin Walden as Campbell County’s Director Veterans Affairs position was whittled down to two finalists last week.

The Campbell County Insurance and Personnel Committee selected Shane Prater and Al Truhett as the two finalists, and Prater will be presented for consideration to the full County Commission when it meets Tuesday. Truhett will reportedly be considered if the Commission declines to hire Prater on Tuesday.