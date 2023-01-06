Campbell County Shows Off Festival set for June 3

Campbell County Shows Off Festival

June 3, 2023

11am -8pm*

Sgt Park

LaFollette, TN

This year’s festival will be different from the previous four festivals. It will continue to display our locally talented people. However, we are adding another reason to attend. As most people know, all the families here have ancestors who have traveled to Campbell County from various counties, states and even foreign countries. Therefore, we are inviting ALL ethnicities including personal, business and organizations to become involved.

The majority of Campbell County has ancestral lines from Scotland, Germany, Ireland, and North Carolina. We want to “Show Off” those roots by inviting them and other countries to perform their traditional dance sell their foods, introduce their dress, and display their arts. Missi Woods Brown, Campbell County Historical Society, will set up to discuss cultural information for those interested in learning of the “roots”. Thank you, Missi!

This invitation is any individual or groups who want to participate. Contact me to reserve your vendor booth, perform on stage or simply for questions. The vendor fee will be $25 only. Locals are encouraged to bring their items and/or perform on stage. Don’t wait too long to register for stage. We want to Show YOU Off to everyone!

Say you don’t want to perform on stage, it’s not a problem. We want YOU there and will accommodate by putting your booth aside for personal performance, sell your music and other items, and to greet the attendees. Never know who will be checking out your music. Acoustic instruments are best, but we can oblige for electric. We are open to suggestions.

*At the end of the event, we can offer a “join in, pick and sing” session for those interested in doing so without the large crowd.

Since several countries basically shut down during the horrible health illness, traveling was out of the question. But now you can attend this festival and experience other traditions. It’s less expensive than travel and you can see more countries at once. Plan on attending to check out the countries, learn of their traditions, maybe try out their foods and various arts.

Please contact me for vendor reservations. Fees can be paid strictly by mailing check/money order or by using Venmo.

Sharon Chapman, Founder

sharonchapman052017@gmail.com

423-201-7727

