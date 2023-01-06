Campbell Co. man arrested in Oklahoma

A former employee of the Campbell County Jail was pulled over and arrested in Oklahoma on New year’s Day, accused of pulling over several people by flashing his lights behind them and impersonating a police officer.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, 19-year-old Jackson Jones was questioned by deputies after a witness reported being stopped by a man matching his description who claimed to be an undercover police officer. They said the witness started to get suspicious because Jones was acting aggressively.

While being questioned, deputies noted that Jones was wearing a ballistic vest with a “sheriff” patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.

The post states that Jones insisted that he worked for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and said he was “leaving work” and was wearing the vest because it was “comfortable.” When contacted by Oklahoma police, the jail administrator for Campbell County, who is also Jones’ cousin, according to the post, told deputies Jones no longer works for the jail and was not eligible to be re-hired after he impersonated an officer there.

