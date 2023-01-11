Bruce Thomas Carden, age 73, of Lake City, passed away on January 9, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1949 to the late Zelmer Carden and Della Thompson Carden. Bruce is of the Baptist faith and a deacon and trustee of his church. He loved four wheeling along with fishing. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Zelmer & Della Thompson Carden, brothers Glenith Carden, Junior Carden, Leonard Carden, sisters Reba Daniels, Betty Jo Beach, and Lousie Harlas. He is survived by:

wife of 55years Nancy Duncan Carden Lake City

Son Thomas Lynn Carden & wife Elaine Caryville

Brother Ellis Carden & wife Gaye Clinton

sister in law Brenda Duncan Wilson

Grandchildren Ashley, Kay Ann, Matthew, Emily

Great Grandchildren Shirley May, Sophia, James

A host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 1:00PM – 2:00PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral: 2:00PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Paul Smith officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements