Beverly Ann Parrott, age 81, joined her husband Robert in their Heavenly Home on January 13, 2023.

Beverly was born in Coalfield on August 24, 1941 and lived her whole life in this area. She worked in the family grocery store alongside her husband before retiring from Roane County as an Accounting Clerk at the Courthouse. She was a long-time member of South Harriman Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for many years.

She enjoyed cooking, especially her apple pies and feeding family and friends. She was a UT sports fan. She enjoyed cutting up and laughing and her cat (Tiny Dancer). She mostly enjoyed her family and always being there for them.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Coker; husband, Robert Parrott; and brother, Bill Coker.

She is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Payne (Terry) of Knoxville and Linda Parrott of Rockwood; brothers, Barry Coker (Linda); sister, Barbara Halburnt (Jim); grandchildren, Rachel Beal (Payton) and Hannah Holbert (Gage) and great grandchildren, Parker Ann Beal and Lincoln Arthur Beal, also by extended family and special friends.

The family wants to express a special “Thank You” to her “Silver Angels”; Lisa Gilmore and Sabrina Delk and to her caregivers; Mila and Filipp Gashchenko who lovingly took care of her the past 10 months.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15, 2023 between the hours of 2:00pm– 4:00pm at South Harriman Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Funeral service will follow at 4:00pm at the church with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Pastor James Griffith officiating. Graveside service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00am at Western Cemetery in Coalfield, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parrott family. You may leave a message of condolence for the family on our website at www.sharpfh.com