Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 18 Views

Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her home.

She was born on August 11, 1950 in Oliver Springs and enjoyed cooking, making candy, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lenn Patterson; father, Rob Braden; daughter, Nova Patterson; sisters, Judy Pyles and Janie Burchfield.

Survivors include her son, Virgil “Spunky” Patterson and wife Sheena; mother, Maudine “Dean” Patterson; brothers, Jimmy “Bruce” Braden; sister, Joyce Jones; grandchildren, Sydney, Houston, Nevaeh, Xzieah, Waverly; great-grandchildren, Violet, Raelynn, Wyatt, and Ashlynn; many half brothers and sisters, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Teresa Noe officiating. A graveside service will follow at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in the Stephens Community of Morgan County.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lucille, Randal, and Cindy for the love and care that was shown to Betty.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Patterson family. www.Sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell

Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.