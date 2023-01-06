ASAP works to reduce teen crashes

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 90 Views

(Submitted, ASAP) ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.

“ASAP of Anderson is proud of our work to make the roads in Tennessee safer” said ASAP’s Prevention Coordinator Chantel Harris. “Our efforts like hanging up signs to not drive drowsy at every high school in Anderson County and encouraging our Youth Ambassador Coalition teenagers to post safe driving messages at their school have certainly helped.”

Partners included Reduce TN Crashes and local law enforcement. The $20,500 grant given to the THSO by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Ford Driving Skills for Life has also played a part in the achievement.

Below are key points from 2021 to 2022, according to TITAN.

• Teen crashes reduced by 2.0% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Teen fatalities reduced by 6.5% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Crashes involving speed with teen drivers reduced by 9.1% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

To stay up to date with the latest news from ASAP, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,

and LinkedIn or visit www.asapofanderson.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Governor announces infrastructure plans for state roadways

This week, Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.