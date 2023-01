Join ASAP of Anderson on Monday, January 23rd for the organization’s in-person January ASAP Coalition Meeting from 12:00-1:00 in their office at 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

Lunch will be provided by Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, and they will be speaking about their current programs. Please RSVP by Friday, January 20th (by following this link) so they know how many lunches to order.