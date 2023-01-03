Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case

Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse.

Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.

Officials with the MCSO said Monday night that a 24-year-old man was arrested and is being held on unrelated charges without bond. Investigators say the suspect, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, will likely be charged with six counts of animal cruelty as soon as Tuesday.