Angela Renee Purkey, age 57, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center. She was born in Knoxville, TN on December 18, 1965, to Stanley and Diane Wade. Angela was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her father Stanley Wade, grandparents Roy and Blondell Wade, Clarence and Robbie Weatherford.

Angela is survived by children Wayne Rosenbaum (Ciara), Blake Purkey (Emily Wheeler) and Paige Carter (Chad), Mother Diane Wade, granddaughter Bellamy Purkey, Siblings Dawn Brummett (Marty), Denise Wade (Sean) and Bruce Wade (Tiffany), Nieces Katelyn, Ella, Aria, Ashlin, Alexis, Gracie, Delaney, and Miley, nephew Bryce. A host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.