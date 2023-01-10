AMSE Foundation announces art contest

The American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation has announced its first-ever art contest and it is open the public.

Contestants are encouraged to “make art that represents an element, elements, or the periodic table of elements.”

On the contest website, a link to which you can find on our website, an artist may draw a representation of the periodic table, sculpt a carbon molecule, paint a neon sign, or create a computer graphic of a blimp full of hydrogen, just to name a few possibilities.

Each person may only submit one entry, and it should go without saying, but all entries must be original and not copies of another artist’s work.

Contest categories include ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting, sculpture, computer graphics, printmaking, and photography. The winner of each category will receive a $100 top prize while the overall Best in Show award winner will receive $500. Contestants of all ages will be judged together, according to the rules.

Entries are due by February 1.

For more information, follow this link to the Museum’s website.

The American Museum of Science and Energy is at 115 East Main Street in Oak Ridge.

American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation (AMSEF) staff members, Board members, volunteers, and their immediate family members are not eligible for this competition.