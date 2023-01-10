AMSE Foundation announces art contest

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

The American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation has announced its first-ever art contest and it is open the public.

Contestants are encouraged to “make art that represents an element, elements, or the periodic table of elements.”

On the contest website, a link to which you can find on our website, an artist may draw a representation of the periodic table, sculpt a carbon molecule, paint a neon sign, or create a computer graphic of a blimp full of hydrogen, just to name a few possibilities.

Each person may only submit one entry, and it should go without saying, but all entries must be original and not copies of another artist’s work.

Contest categories include ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting, sculpture, computer graphics, printmaking, and photography. The winner of each category will receive a $100 top prize while the overall Best in Show award winner will receive $500. Contestants of all ages will be judged together, according to the rules.

Entries are due by February 1.

For more information, follow this link to the Museum’s website.

The American Museum of Science and Energy is at 115 East Main Street in Oak Ridge.

American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation (AMSEF) staff members, Board members, volunteers, and their immediate family members are not eligible for this competition. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

DA’s office salutes Craighead upon retirement

Seventh District Attorney General Dave Clark has announced the retirement of longtime deputy district attorney …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.