Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.

Alberta was a long-time member of Redemption Church in Knoxville, Tennessee and was very actively involved in the prayer department. She enjoyed gardening, her birds, reading, needlework, and was an excellent cook. She truly had a servant’s heart, physically and spiritually caring for both family and friends. She was a prayer warrior for all she knew and loved. She is also remembered for her humorous storytelling and way with words.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Grace, son John Patrick Grace, brother Shields Wilson and sister Mary Linda Wilson Currin. She is survived by her daughter Ann Grace Ross, son-in-law William Ross, granddaughter Beth Ross Piller and her husband Jason Piller, great grandsons Brantley and Ryan Piller, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5th, from 5:00 to 7:00 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, immediately followed by a funeral service at 7:00. Graveside services will be held Friday, January 6th, in Baxter, Tennessee, at Odd Fellows Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. eastern time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redemption Church, 3550 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37921. www.holleygamble.com