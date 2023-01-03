ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas.

According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest of 17 people.

The effort focused on individuals who had outstanding warrants, as well as other criminal enforcement, according to officials.

Sheriff Russell Barker stated, “This was an incredible success and each of these individuals needed to be taken off the streets. I am especially proud of how this came to be. Our patrol deputies on Bravo shift (B Shift) created, planned, and executed this operation from beginning to end. Additionally, our 911 Dispatchers and Corrections staff played a significant role as well. Each unit (patrol, dispatch, corrections) showed a level of dedication, self-initiation and commitment to the people of Anderson County that is unmatched.”

Those arrested in Operation Home for the Holidays are:

Jose Marban- Aggravated Assault, Vandalism

Clayton Shipley- DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Failure to Maintain a single lane, Violation of Implied Consent, Child Abuse & Neglect, Hold Place for another county

Brittany Miller- DUI, Violation of Implied Consent, Simple Poss./Causal Exchange, Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended or Revoked, Hold Placed for another county

Cherie Smith- Domestic Assault

John Hill- Domestic Assault, Custodial Interference

Michelle Williams- FTA, Violation of Pretrial Release

Crystal Kennedy- Contempt of Court, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment x2

Samantha Carrion- FTA, Criminal Capias

Gregory Wilson- Bench Warrant

Amber Jerrell- Contempt of Court, VOP

Caitlyn Elliot- FTA

Chelsea Bivens- FTA, Criminal Capias, Contempt of Court x3

Jamie Hayes- VOP x2, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest

Matthew Swatzell- Filing a False Report or Bomb Threat

Billy Pyles Jr.- VOP, FTA, Hold Placed for another county

Johnny Futrell- Simple Poss./Causal Exchange, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor x2

Douglas Nance- VOP