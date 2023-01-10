AAA: Gas prices ‘volatile’ over past week

Jim Harris

Gas prices across the state remained volatile last week, according to AAA, as pump prices rose another nine cents, on average. AAA’s Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.9 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, which is eight cents more expensive than one month ago and four cents less than one year ago.

“As expected, gas prices continued to fluctuate last week, giving way to incremental declines over the weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Barring any rebound in crude oil prices, we could see gas prices begin to slowly trend cheaper over this week, as refinery activity has ramped back up and global economic concerns are continuing to impact the market.” 

Quick Facts

  • 77% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.77 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.26 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation 

National Gas Prices

Today’s national average of $3.28 is three cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

