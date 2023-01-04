4 children, 1 adult male killed in Union Co. housefire

Investigators with the TBI and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to try and determine the cause of a house fire Sunday that killed five people, including four children.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell, according to officials. Among the dead are four children, ages 5,5, 9 and 15 years old, and an adult male. Officials have not formally identified the victims, but as soon as that information is made available, we will pass it along to you.

The Union County Schools said Monday that extra counselors will remain available for any student or staff member who may need them during what they called a “heartbreaking time” for the community.

