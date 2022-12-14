Yager recognized by TN Chamber of Commerce

(Submitted) Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has received the Champion of Commerce Award from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The award is the Chamber’s most prestigious state legislator award and is given to members who represent extraordinary support for business and manufacturing in the Volunteer State.

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Yager. “Fiscal stability and economic development have always been top priorities of mine. Tennessee’s success depends on the success of its business community, and I will continue to do everything I can to in the Legislature to create an environment that allows business and industry to thrive in the Volunteer State.”

The process of selecting award recipients is extremely deliberative and is based heavily on recorded key votes with final oversight from a committee of Tennessee business leaders. Champions of Commerce are a rare distinction and overall are based on exemplary voting records and other applicable factors.

Visit www.tnchamber.org/work/champion-of-commerce for more information.