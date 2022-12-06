William Kenneth Phillips, age 79

William Kenneth Phillips, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born December 23, 1942. He was a resident of Crossville, TN and lived his whole life in this area. He enjoyed calling his friends and encouraging them. Ken was saved easter Sunday 1979 and enjoyed reading the Bible, inspiring others to read their Bible and love the Lord as he did. He also enjoyed dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway for many years.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, James Phillips, mother, Edna Phillips and by sister, Linda Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years Sandra Phillips of Crossville; by children, Nickey and Amanda Phillips of Rockwood, David Phillips of Harriman, Cheryl Carpenter of Chattanooga, Kimberly Phillips of Chattanooga, Ben and Cynthia Loyd of Clinton and Debbie and Robert Simmons of Clinton; by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; also, by many, many special friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 9, 2022 between the hours of 12:00 – 2:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor David Thompson officiating. Graveside service will follow the funeral at Frost Bottom Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Phillips family. You may leave a condolence for the family at www.sharpfh.com

