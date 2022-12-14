William E. Scarsbrook III (Bill)

William E Scarsbrook III (Bill), a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away peacefully December 9, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Oak Ridge, TN. 

The son of William E Scarsbrook Jr. and Betty Scarsbrook, Bill was born October 5, 1942.

Bill valued his military service highly and attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. As part of this service, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 1983.

Bill is survived by his son David Ward, and daughter Julie Craig (Darrel), his brothers Jerry Scarsbrook (Bonnie) and Phil Scarsbrook (Jane). He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Scarsbrook.
He was a member of High Places Church in Oak Ridge.

A private graveside service will be held for friends and family at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Bill’s honor to High Places Church in Oak Ridge. www.holleygamble.com

