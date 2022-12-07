Veronica Goans age 31, of Knoxville

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 86 Views

Veronica Goans age 31, of Knoxville, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 28, 2022.  She was born June 14, 1991, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Farragut High School. Throughout her life, she loved to color and was always willing to help others in need.  She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lillie Grace Goans, and her mother, Dorothy Currie.

She is survived by her children, Trenton Goans, Kensley Goans, and Makayla Goans; father, Wendell Goans & wife Blanca; brother, Wesley Goans; half-brothers, Alex Rogers and Maxwell; step-brothers, John York and Jacob York; step-sister, Elisa Wilson.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel with Jimmy Connaster officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Louise Poly 

Mary Louise Poly  November 25, 1923 – December 4, 2022  Louise grew up in Meadville, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.