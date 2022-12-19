US Attorney: Pair plotted attack on Knoxville FBI office

Two East Tennessee men allegedly planned to attack the FBI’s Knoxville field office and kill law enforcement officers who were involved in the investigation into one of the men’s alleged roles in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

33-year-old Edward Kelley of Maryville and 26-year-old Austin Carter of Knoxville are charged with several crimes, including conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Both were detained by law enforcement agents last week. Carter faces a detention hearing on Wednesday (12/21).

According to the US Attorney’s Office, in May, Kelley was arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Investigators allege he was the fourth person to enter the Capitol during the insurrection.

According to the criminal complaint filed, the FBI received information in December of 2021 about Kelley’s involvement in the Capitol riot, which prompted them to open an investigation into Kelley, who the complaint says was charged on May 3, 2022, with several crimes:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers,

Civil disorder

Destruction of government property

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Sometime between his arrest in May and November of this year, the Justice Department says that Kelley obtained a list of law enforcement personnel who participated in that criminal investigation and, along with Carter, discussed plans to kill individuals on the list in conversations with a witness who began cooperating with investigators within the past two weeks. Those plans included an attack on the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office, according to a press release.

The case is being investigated by the FBI. Two assistant U.S. attorneys and two attorneys from the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division are prosecuting the case.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for the first week of January.

“Federal law enforcement agents put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “Planning and threatening violence against them is among the most serious of crimes. It is absolutely unacceptable and will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.

“The FBI continually assesses the full spectrum of potential threats that come to our attention and that includes those whose intent is to harm bureau employees. The arrests were a result of an amazing team effort across the division along with our local, state, and federal partners. The partnership with the FBI Counterterrorism Division, the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern District of Tennessee and the District of Columbia were instrumental in the success of the operation. We remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity regardless of the intended target,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico.

The case is being investigated by the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Casey Arrowood and Kyle Wilson of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and Trial Attorneys David Smith and Jacob Warren from the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

