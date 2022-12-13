TVA seeks public comment on decommissioning of Bull Run

Last week (12/5/22), the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) released the draft environmental assessment (EA) for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction (BRF D4) project in Anderson County, Tennessee. Comments on the Draft EA will be accepted through January 19, 2023.

TVA is investigating options for the future disposition of Bull Run, including securing and maintaining all or part the plant, deconstructing and demolishing the plant, or leaving the plant as is and taking no action. According to a TVA statement, securing and maintaining part or all of the plant entails de-energizing the facilities and placing Bull Run in an “idle and vacant” status, during which basic maintenance would continue to prevent safety and environmental issues.

The draft assessment indicates that total or partial demolition would be a better long-term solution environmentally than leaving the building in place. TVA plans to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023, as the utility moves away from coal-fired power plants in favor of cheaper and cleaner fuels.

The project area covers approximately 252 acres within the 750-acre Bull Run reservation. All or most of the buildings and structures within the project area are being considered for removal. Decommissioning activities would begin upon unit shut down in preparation for deactivation and demolition. Decommissioning includes the removal of components that may be used at other TVA sites, draining of oil/fluids from equipment, removal of ash from the boilers, removal of information technology assets, removal of plant records, etc.

TVA has prepared this Draft EA pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to evaluate the project alternatives and preferred alternatives and analyze the potential impacts on the environment associated with the decontamination and deconstruction of Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Comments may be submitted in a variety of ways found here, along with the draft document.

To be considered, comments must be received no later than January 19, 2023. Please note that any comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.

