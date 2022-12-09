TSSAA gives approval to NIL deals for student-athletes

The TSSAA Legislative Council on Thursday approved a change in its bylaws to allow student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

Students can now “receive payment for activities not related to performance” as long as they are not wearing a school uniform. Additionally, the sponsorships cannot imply that the school or team is involved, but rather must make it clear that the sponsorship only involves the student.

The new ruling goes into effect immediately.

The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Thursday, December 8.

The Council voted on eight proposed changes in the TSSAA Bylaws that were discussed with administrators of member schools in East, Middle, and West Tennessee at the Regional Meetings that were held in early November. Only one of the eight proposals was passed by the Council.

The Council approved a proposed change to Article II, Section 18 (Amateur Rule). With immediate effect, students who receive payment for instructional services (i.e. lessons) are not in violation of the Amateur Rule. This means, according to TSSAA, that “students would be permitted to receive payment for activities not related to performance provided that they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of their school.” The changes also mandate that the activities for which they are being compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform, or “other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school the student is attending or has attended.”

Several states have recently adopted legislation allowing high school student-athletes to capitalize on “name, image and likeness,” or NIL, deals with businesses and sponsors. Many others are considering such measures.