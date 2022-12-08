Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City

Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.

Survivors Include:

Father                        Delbert Smith & Wife Joanne                   Lake City

Mother                       Cynthia Smith & Dennis Pennington         Clinton

Daughter                   Emma Smith                                              LaFollette

Grandfather              Luster Simpson & Wife Sue                       Caryville

Sisters                      Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith              Knoxville

                                 Brittany Parrish & Husband Andrew         Chattanooga

Niece                        Diana Parrish                                           Chattanooga

Special Uncle           Anthony Simpson                                      Jacksboro

Step Brother            Tyler Lambert & Chrisy                             Dandridge

Step Sister              Paige Lambert                                            Lake City

A host of special Cousins, Relatives and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

