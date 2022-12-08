Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
Survivors Include:
Father Delbert Smith & Wife Joanne Lake City
Mother Cynthia Smith & Dennis Pennington Clinton
Daughter Emma Smith LaFollette
Grandfather Luster Simpson & Wife Sue Caryville
Sisters Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith Knoxville
Brittany Parrish & Husband Andrew Chattanooga
Niece Diana Parrish Chattanooga
Special Uncle Anthony Simpson Jacksboro
Step Brother Tyler Lambert & Chrisy Dandridge
Step Sister Paige Lambert Lake City
A host of special Cousins, Relatives and Friends
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.