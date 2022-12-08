Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.

Survivors Include:

Father Delbert Smith & Wife Joanne Lake City

Mother Cynthia Smith & Dennis Pennington Clinton

Daughter Emma Smith LaFollette

Grandfather Luster Simpson & Wife Sue Caryville

Sisters Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith Knoxville

Brittany Parrish & Husband Andrew Chattanooga

Niece Diana Parrish Chattanooga

Special Uncle Anthony Simpson Jacksboro

Step Brother Tyler Lambert & Chrisy Dandridge

Step Sister Paige Lambert Lake City

A host of special Cousins, Relatives and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.