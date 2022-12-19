Tommy Bedford, age 69, of Coalfield

Obituaries

Tommy Bedford, age 69, of Coalfield passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Tommy worked in the Coal Mines for 20 years and retired from DOE. He was an avid Rabbit Hunter. He loved to garden and hunt for ginseng. Tommy was born September 17, 1953 and lived his life in this area. 

He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Arvena Bedford.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Robin Bedford; children Wayne Bedford and wife Shasta of Wartburg, Craig Bedford of Coalfield; grandchildren Layne, Gavin, Maci, and Brennan.

