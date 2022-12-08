THSO announces reduction in teen crashes, traffic fatalities

Wednesday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced what it called an “outstanding” reduction in teen-involved crashes and fatalities this year.

From Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2021 to 2022, teen drivers saw a larger percentage reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN).

“The THSO is thrilled to announce the success of these efforts,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis in the announcement. “These results are a direct reflection of the strategic planning, partnership efforts, and events like Rule the Road, Slow Down Tennessee, Operation Southern Slow Down, and more. This success would not have been possible without the tremendous support we received from each of our partners.”

Participating partners included AAA – The Auto Club Group, Alliance Highway Safety, Reduce TN Crashes, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee’s Traffic Safety All-Stars, and local law enforcement statewide. This outcome can also be attributed to the $20,500 grant provided to the THSO by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Ford Driving Skills for Life.

Here are highlights from FFY 2021 to 2022, according to TITAN.

  • A 2.0% reduction in overall teen crashes statewide compared to FFY 2020 – 2021.
  • A 6.5% reduction in overall teen fatalities statewide compared to FFY 2020 – 2021.
  • A 9.1% reduction in crashes involving speed with teen drivers, and/or passengers, statewide compared to FFY 2020 – 2021.

