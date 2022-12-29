THP: Woman dies after being struck by car

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the driver of a car involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Kingston Tuesday evening will not face any charges.

The THP, along with crews from Kingston’s police and fire departments, were called to the 700 block of Gallaher Road shortly before 7 pm Tuesday, and when they arrived, found 78-year-old Gloria Simmons dead from her injuries.

The THP’s preliminary report indicates that a 19-year-old man had been driving south on Gallaher when Simmons stepped into the path of his Chevy Cobalt and was struck.

The driver remained at the scene and the report indicates that he was wearing a seatbelt and avoided injuries. As we stated at the outset, the report indicates that no charges or citations are pending in Tuesday’s tragic accident.