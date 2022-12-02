Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville

Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.

Survivors Include:

Girlfriend of Five Years         Patsy Smith

                                                Doc Duncan and Miki Duncan

Daughters                               Tiffiny Davis

                                                Tera Seyfried

Sister                                       Janette Duncan

Grandchildren                         Jordan Meyers, Josh Davis, Jessie Davis, Jacob Ollberding

                                                Jesse Mays, Abigail Seyfried, and Gabriel Seyfried

Special Friend Johnny Mack Wilson and Connie

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2022 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2022 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:15 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2022 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Ridgeview Cemetery in Caryville for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

