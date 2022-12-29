TEMA: 7 TN deaths blamed on arctic blast

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were seven weather-related fatalities across the state associated with the extremely cold weather we saw at the end of last week. .

TEMA Flash Report #2

HIGHLIGHTS

A winter weather system travelled through the state last week bringing frigid cold temperatures. As temperatures have risen, local jurisdictions are now experiencing problems with water systems.

Multiple counties are reporting water system issues, including several boil water advisories.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 7 weather-related fatalities.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated, and State of Tennessee personnel are supporting response efforts and resource requests.

CURRENT SITUATION

A winter weather system traveled through the state Thursday night bringing dangerous cold temperatures to Tennessee. As temperatures have risen, local jurisdictions are now experiencing issues to their water systems.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville is activated at a Level 3 – State of Emergency with Emergency Service Coordinators from many State of Tennessee departments supporting the ongoing situation. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) staff will assist local officials with any needs or resource requests.

WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS

The Tennessee Dept. of Health has confirmed 7, weather-related fatalities.

34 counties are currently reporting issues to their water systems.

12 local jurisdictions have issued boil water advisories.

RESPONSE ACTIONS

TEMA’s West, Middle, East, and Southeast Regional Coordination Centers are operational to respond to resource requests from local jurisdictions.

TEMA will remain in contact with local emergency managers to ensure there are no unmet needs.

KEY MESSAGES

If you are under a boil water advisory, you should use bottled water or boil tap water. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for at least 1 minute before letting the water to cool before use. Additional guidance at www.CDC.gov

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Continue to follow your local water utility company for updates.