Team goal achieved, Mavs begin reaping individual postseason accolades

With the ultimate team prize—a Class 4A State Football Championship—already in hand, several Anderson County Mavericks are being recognized with individual accolades.

The All-Region 2-4A Team and superlatives as voted on by member schools’ coaches, have been announced and, as one might expect, it is littered with members of the 15-0 Mavs.

The Offensive Player of the Year is Mr. Football Finalist, quarterback Walker Martinez.

The Co-Defensive Player of the Year is Eli Davis, who shared that title with Carter’s Nick Corum.

Defensive Lineman of the Year honors went to Eli Nelson.

Tyler Radcliff shared Co-Specialist of the Year accolades with Benji Angola of Gibbs.

The Defensive Specialist of the Year is Jermaine Allen.

Offensive Specialist of the Year honors were bestowed upon Bryson Vowell.

Head Maverick Davey Gillum was named Coach of the Year.

The rest of the Mavericks’ All-Region performers (in alphabetical order):

Eli Braden

Gracen Bradshaw

Jayden Bullock

Matthew Clayton

Lucas May

Andrew Meier

Braden Miller

Nick Moog

Gavin Noe

Cole Phillips

Tate Russell

AC’s All-Academic selection was Jonah Arender.

Congratulations to all!