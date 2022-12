TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.

TDOT says that motorists should be alert for workers as well as for slow or stopped traffic and, to expect potential delays and use extreme caution through the area.