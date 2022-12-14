Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Steve was born July 5, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Carl Carden and Gladys Phillips Carden. He was of the Baptist Faith. Steve enjoyed UT Volunteer Sports, loved dogs and hunting, loved telling stories, and most of all loved his grandkids. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Carden and Gladys Bradshaw, step dad Kenneth Bradshaw, sister Gail Love, and granddaughter Nikki.

Survivors:

Devoted Wife of 39 Years   Barbara A. Carden

Sons                                       Steven Carden of Knoxville

                                                Shane Carden and Sheena of LaFollette

                                                Travis Carden of Clinton

Daughters                             Kelly Carden and Jamuel of LaFollette

                                               Misty Argo of Clinton

Brother                                 Tommy and Candy Carden of Medford

Sister                                     Cathy Daugherty of Caryville

Grandchildren                     Mason Clotfelter, Anna Clotfelter, Tristan Carden, 

                                                Elizabeth Patton, Logan Argo, and Alex Argo

And a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

You may also view Steve’s obituary online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge

Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.