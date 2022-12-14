Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Steve was born July 5, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Carl Carden and Gladys Phillips Carden. He was of the Baptist Faith. Steve enjoyed UT Volunteer Sports, loved dogs and hunting, loved telling stories, and most of all loved his grandkids. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Carden and Gladys Bradshaw, step dad Kenneth Bradshaw, sister Gail Love, and granddaughter Nikki.

Survivors:

Devoted Wife of 39 Years Barbara A. Carden

Sons Steven Carden of Knoxville

Shane Carden and Sheena of LaFollette

Travis Carden of Clinton

Daughters Kelly Carden and Jamuel of LaFollette

Misty Argo of Clinton

Brother Tommy and Candy Carden of Medford

Sister Cathy Daugherty of Caryville

Grandchildren Mason Clotfelter, Anna Clotfelter, Tristan Carden,

Elizabeth Patton, Logan Argo, and Alex Argo

And a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

You may also view Steve’s obituary online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.