State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in 25 counties and increased slightly in the remaining eight counties.

Nearly every county in Tennessee logged an unemployment rate below 5%. Only three counties marked rates exceeding 5% but under 10%.

Williamson, Moore, and Cheatham counties each had a rate of 2.5% in November, the lowest in the state. Williamson County’s rate increased by 0.1 of a percentage point compared to October’s revised figure, while Cheatham and Moore counties each saw their rates decline by 0.1 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County’s November unemployment rate of 5.3% was the highest in the state and mirrored its rate from October.

Locally, Anderson County saw a slight decrease of one-tenth of a point, from 3.3% in October to 3.2% a month ago.

In Campbell County, the rate remained steady at 4.0%.

Knox County saw a 1/10th of a point decline from October, dropping from 2.9 to 2.8% last month.

Morgan County’s unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percent, from 3.9 to 3.7%, in November.

Roane County also saw a decrease of two-tenths of a point, dropping from 3.7% to 3.5%.

Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November remained unchanged from October’s rate of 3.5%.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal impacts on the workforce.

TDLWD has prepared an in-depth analysis of the state’s county unemployment data which is available here .