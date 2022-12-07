State program receives national recognition

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

(TN State Parks) Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards parkgoers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology.

“More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful public lands,” said Stacey Levine, executive director of Healthy Parks Healthy Person. “The program is providing incentives for people to get outside and improve their health while creating new stewards for our parks. We appreciate the funding for this program, which comes from the Tennessee Department of Health Project Diabetes grant.”

In October, Healthy Parks Healthy Person showcased the app at the national SHIFT Summit in Fort Collins, Colo., where the app received the SHIFT Award. GP RED, a national non-profit, sponsors the annual summit where professionals share experiences and ideas for linking humans to nature.

Teresa Penbrooke, director of GP RED’s Healthy Communities Research Group, praised Healthy Parks Healthy Person for promoting outdoor activity as a preventive health measure.

The free Healthy Parks Healthy Person app allows participants to use their mobile devices to earn points at any Tennessee park while getting outside and being active. App users can redeem their points for rewards, from hammocks to backpacks. The program includes a Park Prescription feature so healthcare providers can prescribe outdoor activity as part of patient’s healthcare regimen.

Healthy Parks Healthy Person is a legacy program of Tennessee State Parks, which partnered with Tennessee Department of Health in 2017 to develop the app. In July 2022, Healthy Parks Healthy Person became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

“I am so proud Healthy Parks Health Person keeps making a significant impact on the health and well-being of Tennesseans,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “Going on five years strong, the program is paying dividends in healthier lifestyle options for Tennesseans and also in encouraging an appreciation of the beauty in our communities and state.”

Visit Healthy Parks Healthy Person for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge designated TN’s American World War II Heritage City

The city of Oak Ridge has been notified by the National Park Service (NPS) that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.