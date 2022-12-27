Slick roads lead to closures, delays

Jim Harris

Due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions, the Anderson County Courthouse, the courts, and all county government offices (including libraries) are closed for Tuesday, December 27th.

All city of Oak Ridge offices will open on a three-hour delay, at 11 am rather than 8 am.

The Roane County Courthouse is closed Tuesday, December 27th.

Having driven into work around 4:30 am, this reporter noted that the main roads are in fine shape, the secondary roads are less so, and neighborhood roads–especially where there are hills–are icy underneath the snow cover and driving is NOT recommended.

