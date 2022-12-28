Shelia Duncan, 68, of Clinton

Shelia Duncan, 68, of Clinton, TN, passed away on 12/24/2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Her son Tony Duncan, Grandchildren, Kyla and Rock Black, Kendra and Kyle Van Kleeff, Brady Sara Ethan and Sam Duncan, Matthew Routt, and great grandson Kane Van Kleeff. Shelia was proceeded in death by husband Jessie Duncan, 2 of her sons Jessie and Jeff Duncan, and parents Ay and Reeda Partin. Shelia was a giving woman shown in her many years of nursing and raising her family. She loved the beach, sand in her toes, and watching all her children and grandkids grow. Shelia was loved by many and touched so many lives and therefore she will never be forgotten.

In celebration of her life, we will be gathering together from 12-1pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a service to follow at 1PM in the Chapel.  Shelia’s family asked in lieu of flowers donations towards her final expenses would be greatly appreciated! www.holleygamble.com

