Photo by Bob Fowler, RSCC

RSCC dental hygiene students donate time, skills, even sweat

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State’s dental hygiene students have been busy this semester, donating their time and skills to provide two free dental clinics and participate in a 5K run/walk for Parkinson’s.

The fundraiser was held at the Renaissance Center in Farragut in October. A total of 28 students, family and friends participated in the event.

Their participation was a tribute to dental hygiene program director Melinda Gill’s mother, Linda Evans-Pollard, who has Parkinson’s disease.

“I was truly touched by their kindness and love shown towards my mother and this truly worthy cause,” Gill said.

In the second free clinic, held in October, students provided care to 12 patients from six counties, including Dade County, Georgia.

Other patients were from Anderson, Blount, Cumberland, Knox and Roane counties. Services included 10 cleanings, eight exams, 16 extractions and 13 dental x-rays.

Assisting in the program were Dr. Jay Hollingsworth, a dentist who volunteered his time and skills, and hygienists who mentored the students and are previous graduates of the RSCC program, including Brittany Roybal, Cristina Graham, Janna Gentry, Crystal Greene and Mindy Willocks.

Gill said the next free clinic will be held February 19, 2023. Additional details will be released closer to the event date.

Information on Roane State’s dental hygiene program can be found online at www.roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP announces Monday, Tuesday closure of popular trail

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that a geotechnical crew will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.