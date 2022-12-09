RSCC dental hygiene students donate time, skills, even sweat

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State’s dental hygiene students have been busy this semester, donating their time and skills to provide two free dental clinics and participate in a 5K run/walk for Parkinson’s.

The fundraiser was held at the Renaissance Center in Farragut in October. A total of 28 students, family and friends participated in the event.

Their participation was a tribute to dental hygiene program director Melinda Gill’s mother, Linda Evans-Pollard, who has Parkinson’s disease.

“I was truly touched by their kindness and love shown towards my mother and this truly worthy cause,” Gill said.

In the second free clinic, held in October, students provided care to 12 patients from six counties, including Dade County, Georgia.

Other patients were from Anderson, Blount, Cumberland, Knox and Roane counties. Services included 10 cleanings, eight exams, 16 extractions and 13 dental x-rays.

Assisting in the program were Dr. Jay Hollingsworth, a dentist who volunteered his time and skills, and hygienists who mentored the students and are previous graduates of the RSCC program, including Brittany Roybal, Cristina Graham, Janna Gentry, Crystal Greene and Mindy Willocks.

Gill said the next free clinic will be held February 19, 2023. Additional details will be released closer to the event date.

Information on Roane State’s dental hygiene program can be found online at www.roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.