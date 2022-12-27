Roy Burmal Blankenship, age 99 of Coalfield passed away on December 25, 2022 at The Groves at Oak Ridge.

He was born in McMinnville, Tennessee and has lived in East Tennessee since 1946. He retired from Y-12 as a Security Inspector after 36 years. Roy enjoyed gardening, fishing, and driving his mustang.

Roy was preceded in death by parents, Roy Blankenship and Sallie McDowell Blankenship; sisters, Margaret Seals, Cleoda Willmore, Anna Wagner, and Ruth Crawford.

Survivors include his nephew, Donald Wagner of Harriman and niece, Barbara Young of Knoxville. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will held at 12 noon on Friday at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Memorial donations may be made to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center at 7920 Morgan County Highway, Sunbright, TN 37872. www.mocomutts.org.

