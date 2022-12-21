Ronnie Lee Parker, age 47 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at his residence. Ronnie loved his children. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and going to the shooting range. He was a jokester and loved making people laugh. Ronnie worked at Aisin for 14 years and gained many wonderful friends. He was a very hard worker who had many friends who cared about him. Ronnie will be missed by those who loved him. Ronnie is preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Parker.

Ronnie is survived by his father Jessie Parker of Andersonville, Tn; children, Nathan Turner Parker of Andersonville, Tn, Alyson Lee Parker of Andersonville, Tn; his brother Jesse Trent Parker and wife Michelle of Knoxville, Tn; Cousins Kennie Daugherty, James Daugherty, Angel McFadden, Bobby Parker, Edward Parker, Chauncey Parker; nephews, Cody Parker, Tyler Parker, Trent Parker, Kage Parker, and numerous friends from Aisin and other relatives.

The Parker Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary LLC, in Clinton, Tn. for a Celebration of Life.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Ronnie Lee Parker.