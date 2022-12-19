Ronald Douglas Powell of Andersonville

Ronald Douglas Powell of Andersonville passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1946, in Manchester, Kentucky, to Clarence and Helen Duff Powell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother William Duffy Powell. Ronnie was a civil engineer for TVA for more than 50 years.

 He is survived by a son, Charles Douglas Powell, and wife Andi of Powell; daughter, Cynthia Lynne Powell of Clinton; sister, Sherry Brewer, and husband Joe of Key Largo, Florida; grandsons, Drake Lanier Powell United States Navy, and Andrew Shade Powell of Powell; nieces,  Chonda Juliano, Deedee Brewer; nephew, Kieran Brewer of Key Largo, Florida

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

