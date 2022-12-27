Rocky Top to see upgrades to sidewalks, roads downtown

The city of Rocky Top has announced it will receive a grant of $950,000 in addition to a previously approved $899,878 grant from the state to make sidewalk and road improvements along Main Street in the downtown area.

Both are for sidewalk repairs, pedestrian lighting and other improvements along Main Street, according to the Courier News, with the earlier grant meant to pay for Phase 1 of the project, which will span from the downtown bridge to Fourth Street, and the grant announced earlier this month for Phase 2 will pay for similar upgrades to the area from Fourth Street to Lake City Middle School.

The funds come from TDOT but the city will bid both projects separately and administer the work.

Officials are hopeful that work on Phase 1 will begin in 2023, after TDOT completes repaving of Main Street.

According to the Courier, the Phase 1 grant will require a 5 percent local match from the city, with the newer grant requiring either a 5 or 10% match.

