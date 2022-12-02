Rocky Top, Oliver Springs among recipients of Community Development Block Grants

(TN ECD press release/staff reports) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.

In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers.

Locally, Rocky Top received $630,000 for sewer system improvements, as did Rockwood in Roane County. Oliver Springs’ ongoing efforts to upgrade its water system received funding in the amount of $303,945.

Fire services improvement funds were awarded to Campbell County in the amount of $420,000 and Jellico to the tune of $368,480. Also in Campbell County, the city of LaFollette was awarded a CDBG for $630,000 that will go toward emergency services improvements.

Morgan County was awarded a grant totaling $556,140 for sewer system improvements, while Sunbright received a grant of $266,294 that will be used as part of its ambulance replacement project, and Wartburg received a hefty, $565,800 grant that will be used for sidewalk improvement projects throughout the city.

Nearby Scott County will receive $420,000 for project related to emergency services improvements.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the General Assembly.

Here is a link to a release announcing the 64 recipients of the grants.