Rex Duane DeVoe, age 86 of Rocky Top, TN joined the Heavenly choir on Tuesday December 20, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was a long-standing member/ assistant choir director at Island Ford Baptist Church and retired from the University of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle DeVoe, parents Melvin and Michelle DeVoe, father and mothermother-in-law in law Elmer and Ruby Harness; siblings Max DeVoe and Anna Kindler; brother in law Rev. Charles Harness.

Rex is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Clara “Tootsie” DeVoe; children Timothy DeVoe and Rex (Darcy) DeVoe II; grandchildren Patty (JC) Sokolow, Cenedra (Steven) Green, Kayla Banner, Georja (Adam) McAninch, Colton (Jennifer) DeVoe, Dustin (Sara) DeVoe, Jacob DeVoe; 12 great grandchildren; also, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Rex’s graveside services will follow after his visitation at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mitchell Wilson officiating and Special music by Ned and Kay Maiden.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, Tn is serving the family of Rex Duane DeVoe.