Report: Dollar General Market coming to RT

According to the Courier News, a new Dollar General Market could be open in the building that was once home to Shop Rite by the spring.

The paper reports that developer JMB Investments, based in Knoxville, closed on its purchase of the building earlier this month and applied for—and received—a building permit to make upgrades and improvements. The new store will fill a void in Rocky Top that has existed since the Shop-Rite closed over four years ago in July of 2018, leaving the town as what is known as a “food desert”–defined as “an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.”

According to the report, which states that it could be open by March, it will be a full-service grocery store and will represent the culmination of several years of attempts to replace Shop-Rite.