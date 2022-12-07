Report: Dollar General Market coming to RT

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 401 Views

According to the Courier News, a new Dollar General Market could be open in the building that was once home to Shop Rite by the spring.

The paper reports that developer JMB Investments, based in Knoxville, closed on its purchase of the building earlier this month and applied for—and received—a building permit to make upgrades and improvements. The new store will fill a void in Rocky Top that has existed since the Shop-Rite closed over four years ago in July of 2018, leaving the town as what is known as a “food desert”–defined as “an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food.”

According to the report, which states that it could be open by March, it will be a full-service grocery store and will represent the culmination of several years of attempts to replace Shop-Rite.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge designated TN’s American World War II Heritage City

The city of Oak Ridge has been notified by the National Park Service (NPS) that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.