Reminder: Family Justice Center holding Craft & Gift Show this weekend

The community is invited to come out this weekend and support the Anderson County Family Justice Center, local crafters, and small businesses by shopping at the inaugural “Holiday Craft & Gift Show Fundraiser.”

The event will be held at the Family Justice Center, located at 301 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge, Saturday, December 10th from 8 am to 5 pm and Sunday, December 11th from 10 am to 3 pm.

Admission is $1 or two (2) non-perishable food items, and once inside, you will be able to browse a wide selection of jewelry, unique gift items, crafts, candles, personalized gifts, antiques, and much more.

All proceeds go to victims of domestic violence served at the Anderson County Family Justice Center.