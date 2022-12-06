REAL ID deadline extended…again

Monday, US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced the extension of the federal implementation date of REAL ID by an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. 

Beginning May 7, 2025, anyone boarding a U.S. commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility, military bases, or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID-compliant license or acceptable identification.

Under the new regulations published to execute this change, states will now have additional time to ensure their residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.  For more information on today’s extension announcement, please click here.

Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at www.tnrealid.gov or www.dhs.gov/real-id.

